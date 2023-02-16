Resident of Volyn, who "leaked" information about military facilities to occupiers, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars, - Prosecutor General’s Office

The man gave information about military facilities in Volyn to the representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"It has been proven that a former military serviceman recruited by the Russian special services provided assistance to a foreign country in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine from March 2019 to March 2020. He collected and passed on information about military facilities in Volyn to the representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The enemy was particularly interested in data about the military airfield in Lutsk, locations of facilities and equipment, weapons, availability of navigational aids, information about servicemen undergoing military service, the functioning of the transit regime, and the presence of deficiencies in the security and defense system. Another of the convict's tasks was to create an agent network of pro-Russian citizens. The man was detained while trying to cross the state border of Ukraine to meet with the curator," the message reads.

The court found the local resident guilty of treason and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code).