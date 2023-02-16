European Parliament supports exclusion of Russian Federation from UN Security Council

Remove Russia from the UN Security Council The European Parliament supported at the plenary session an amendment to the resolution to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which calls for the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The corresponding amendment to the resolution was proposed by Lithuanian MEP Piatras Aušträvičius during the "by voice" voting procedure.

"I propose to supplement the resolution and include the following text in it: The European Parliament... calls on the EU and its member states to take further actions to continue the international isolation of the Russian Federation, including Russian membership in international organizations such as the United Nations Security Council," said the deputy.

Read more: European Parliament called on international community to provide all, without exception, types of weapons for Ukraine’s victory in war with Russian Federation, - resolution

This proposal was adopted by the majority of votes of the European politicians present at the meeting, therefore, it will be included in the resolution of the European Parliament.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, today the European Parliament by a majority of votes adopted the resolution "One year of Russian invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine". 444 members of the European Parliament voted for this document, which expresses solidarity with Ukraine, condemns the actions of the Russian aggressor and proposes to bring to justice the top leadership of Russia and its allies, 26 voted "against" and another 37 abstained.