Russians shelled Vovchansk in Kharkiv region for second time in day: man was killed

The Russian occupation army shelled Vovchansk for the second time in a day on February 16.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Synehubiv, the shelling took place after 2:00 p.m.

"As a result of the attack by the occupiers, a 46-year-old civilian man suffered life-threatening injuries," the head of the RMA said.

It will be reminded, today, February 16, around 10:30, the occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk. According to preliminary information, the shelling was carried out by enemy aircraft. Two missile strikes were recorded. 6 people were injured, including an employee of Oblenergo.

