Israel will help Ukraine develop attack warning system

Israel will help Ukraine in creating an air threat early warning system. It is about notifications about enemy missiles and drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Eli Cohen, during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"My visit to Kyiv is another proof of our support for the Ukrainian people... Israel will continue our support in the future... We will help in developing an early warning system for Ukraine," the Israeli minister said.

It is worth noting that the Israeli warning system uses a combination of radar and optical devices to detect missile launches and drones.

Technologies identify object sizes and identify threats. Then these data appear on the electronic map. Citizens, in turn, receive a warning on the phone or learn about the danger through radio, television or a siren.