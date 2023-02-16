Enemy is trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 16, 2023.

"The 358th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy still does not give up his invasion plans, despite significant losses. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

During the day, the enemy launched another missile attack on the territory of our country. 16 out of 36 enemy missiles were shot down by our defenders. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 airstrikes and launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population. The threat of Russian strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. During the day, the areas of Popivka, Bachivsk, and Partyzanske settlements in the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, were subjected to enemy shelling. In addition, the enemy launched a helicopter attack from the territory of the Russian Federation on the settlement of Udy, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Dvorichna and Hrianivikka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopivka in the Luhansk region and Berestove in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Predtechine, Oleksandro-Shultine and Kurdiumivka came under fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of Zelene Pole settlements of Donetsk region were hit by fire; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kherson direction, Zmiivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, and Kherson were again affected by enemy artillery fire, and civilians were affected.

The occupying administration of the city of Hola Prystan, Kherson region, is putting pressure on the local population to reissue property rights according to Russian legislation. In particular, information is spreading that Ukrainian citizens who do not comply with the demands of the occupiers by May this year will be deported to Russia. In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the enemy, the Russian invaders are carrying out measures to "mobilize" certain representatives of society. From now on, the homeless, as well as people with alcohol or drug addiction, are taken to the enemy army.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 13 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as one on the position of an anti-aircraft missile complex. Our units of missile forces and artillery struck 3 areas of concentration of manpower, an artillery unit in a firing position, an ammunition depot and 2 other important objects of the invaders," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.