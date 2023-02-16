Deputy mayor of Enerhodar, Ivan Samoydiuk, was released from captivity

Another exchange of prisoners took place. 101 Ukrainians were released from captivity, among them - the deputy mayor of Enerhodar Ivan Samoydiuk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"As a result of another exchange of prisoners, 100 soldiers and one civilian returned home - the first deputy mayor of the city of Energodaru, Ivan Samoydyuk. He did not break down, refused to cooperate with the enemy and was kidnapped by the occupiers on March 19 last year at a checkpoint near Blahovishchenka. After 333 days of captivity, he is returning to relatives and friends," the message reads.

As noted in the headquarters, there are many wounded among the dismissed soldiers. The majority are defenders of Mariupol. There are also Ukrainian defenders from the Kherson and Kyiv directions. Among others, 63 defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Bucha, Kherson, and Lyman returned.

46 dismissed belong to the Naval Forces, 29 to the State Border Service, 12 to the National Guard, eight dismissed belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, five to the ranks of the Territorial Defense.

Watch more: Exchange of prisoners: exclusive video of SSU. VIDEO

This time, everyone was released as a result of the exchange - private and non-commissioned officers.

It will be reminded, on March 20, 2022, the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, reported that Samoydiuk has not been contacted since March 19. His condition is unknown. On March 20, Orlov received confirmation that his deputy had been kidnapped.