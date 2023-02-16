EU will not impose measures against Russian nuclear energy as part of 10th package of sanctions - Politico

According to Politico, the European Commission will not include restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry and its representatives in the new sanctions package.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that Hungary has long opposed sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and was ready to use its veto power. As a result, the EU abandoned this idea. Then, Brussels considered imposing sanctions against individual representatives of Rosatom and a number of other companies, but ultimately decided not to do so.

It was not only Budapest that had concerns about sanctions against the nuclear industry. Earlier this week, representatives of the French government also emphasized the need to act with caution regarding sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, as "many nuclear power plants use Russian nuclear fuel."

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the European Union is going to include four Russian banks, including Alfa-Bank, in the new sanctions package, as well as impose a ban on the supply of a number of goods to Russia. In total, the sanctions list is expected to include 130 individuals and legal entities, including military personnel, state media journalists, as well as companies and individuals in other countries associated with the Russian military industry or the Wagner Group.

In addition, the EU wants to impose a ban on imports of rubber and bitumen from Russia. Brussels also wants to ban Russian citizens from serving on the boards of companies that maintain critical infrastructure, such as power grids, as well as gas supply companies.

In addition, export restrictions may affect the supply of trucks and other heavy vehicles, construction equipment and other machinery used in the construction sector from the EU to Russia. The EU authorities are also planning additional bans on exports to Russia of electronic components that can be used in the production of weapons.

In addition, Brussels intends to blacklist a shipping company based in Dubai, which is suspected of helping Russia circumvent existing sanctions. But the sources clarified that during the discussions, the Mediterranean countries objected to this measure.

Earlier, the EU reported that it plans to introduce another, tenth package of sanctions against Russia at the end of February. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the tenth package of sanctions is supposed to include, among other things, bans on the supply of "goods to Russia that are almost impossible to find an alternative to." She added that the goods in question would be those that the EU believes the Russian military-industrial complex needs.

