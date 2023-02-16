Compromise with Putin is impossible because there is no trust, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the possibility of giving up any Ukrainian territories as part of a possible peace deal with Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to an іnterview of Zelensky with ВВС.

Zelensky emphasized that to compromise on the territorial issues would mean that Russia could continue to "keep coming back."

"We want security guarantees. Any territorial compromises will make us weaker as a state. It's not about the word compromise. Why should we be afraid of it? Every day we have millions of compromises in our lives. The question is, with whom? With Putin? No. Because there is no trust," the President of Ukraine explained.

