Japanese Prime Minister Kishida invites Zelensky to take part in G7 online summit on February 24 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the Group of Seven summit online on February 24.

This is stated by Japanese publication Kyodo citing a source in the Japanese government, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

During the meeting, the G7 leaders are expected to reaffirm their unity in the fight against Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The G7 leaders will also exchange views on how to stabilize global energy markets, which have been shaken since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, when oil and natural gas prices soared worldwide, the source said.

Read more: US and G7 are preparing large-scale package of sanctions against Russia for February 24, - Nuland

In May, the G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima. This will be the first G7 summit hosted by Kishida.

The previous summit was held on February 24, 2022, at which the leaders agreed to impose economic sanctions against Russia.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that he would invite his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to a personal meeting at the level of G7 ministers to be held on Saturday in Munich as part of the three-day Munich Security Conference.