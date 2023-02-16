Russia’s war against Ukraine is war of cannibals against people, - Landsbergis

Russia’s war against Ukraine is a war of cannibals against people.

This is the opinion of Professor Vytautas Landsbergis, the first chairman of the Lithuanian parliament after the restoration of its independence in 1991, reports Censor.NЕТ with referenc to LeagueBusinessInform.

On February 16, Professor Landsbergis delivered a speech in honor of the Day of Restoration of the Lithuanian State. He devoted most of his speech to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Landsbergis said that "the new Fuhrer is trying to call conquest the goal of his 'Russian world'" and called on the civilized world to stand even more firmly on the side of Ukraine.

"How to stop aggressive Russofascism, how to stop the war of cannibals against people, how to stop the destruction of cities and total murders committed with pleasure?" said Landsbergis.

He emphasized that "the cannibals continue to participate in international organizations that are themselves spewing the lies," and that "the states of the people themselves supply the states of the cannibals with money, enabling them to continue their destructive war genocide."

According to Landsbergis, Europe only talks about how "history must not repeat itself," but in reality, the West is still afraid to give Ukraine the fighter jets and other weapons it needs to defend itself.

Given the West's indecision, the professor believes that Lithuanian society has shown a miracle - a miracle of popular solidarity.