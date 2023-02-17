AFU repelled enemy attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions - General Staff

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled occupants’ attacks in the vicinity of 10 settlements in Donetsk region, 4 in Luhansk region and 2 in Kherson region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the summary of of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 on February 17 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and fifty-ninth day of Russia's large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy fired 41 missiles of various types at the territory of our country, 5 of them, converted S-300 systems, at Kharkiv. 16 missiles were shot down by our defenders. In addition, the occupants carried out 24 air strikes and fired more than 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of strikes by the Russian Federation remains high throughout Ukraine.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled Russian invaders' attacks near Hryanikivka and Synkivka in Kherson region; Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; and Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Severne, Vodyane, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 139,770 people (+690 per day), 298 aircraft, 3,290 tanks, 2,303 artillery systems, 6,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy continues to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. Training of Russian troops continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy does not stop mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of our units, as well as on settlements along the state border of Ukraine. Over the past day, the areas of Popivka, Bachivsk and Partyzanske in Sumy region, as well as Vetarine, Hraniv, Svitlychne, Strilecha and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, came under enemy fire.

At the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired at Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hryanikivka and Kucherivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region; and Berestove in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasyukivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Predtechine, Oleksandr-Shultine, Kurdyumivka and Ozaryanivka came under fire.

At the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy fired artillery at the localities of Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomayske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas around Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk region and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia were hit by fire.

In the Kherson direction, Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka and Kherson were hit by hostile artillery fire. Civilians were injured.

Read more: Enemy is trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, an additional mobile communication tower installed by the enemy was found to be in operation. With its help, Russian special services are able to listen to telephone conversations of GSM subscribers.

Another team of instructors from Iran has recently arrived in the temporarily occupied Luhansk to train the Russian military in the use of strike unmanned aerial vehicles.

In order to replenish manpower losses, the enemy uses various means to lure various categories of society, including so-called "gastarbeiters", into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces. For example, recently, our defenders holding the line in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region surrendered one of these migrant workers.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation conducted 13 strikes on the areas where occupants' personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as one strike on the position of an anti-aircraft missile system.

At the same time, missile and artillery units hit 4 areas of enemy manpower concentration, an artillery unit at a firing position, 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition depot, and 2 other important occupant targets.