Russians are preparing for more intensive use of aviation in Ukraine - Venislavsky

This was stated in the air of telethon by Fedir Venislavsky, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The advantage in airplanes today is probably not several times, but much greater on the enemy's side. We recognize this, we understand it. Our Western partners understand this. One of the very important areas of yesterday's Ramstein meeting was the intensification of supplies of new types of air defense systems to Ukraine. And with an emphasis on countering aircraft, not cruise missiles. Because we do see the possibility of more intensive use of airplanes by the enemy," the MP explained.

According to Venislavsky, the Russian occupiers will try to strike at Ukrainian air defense systems and warehouses.

"We predict, and our Western partners predict, that in the near future the enemy will be able to use aviation more intensively to strike at our air defense systems and field depots that are currently in place. We are preparing for this and we are aware of all the threats," he added.

Earlier, British intelligence said that Russia had increased the use of aircraft in the war against Ukraine.

