The losses of the Russian occupation troops can be up to two thousand soldiers for every 100 yards (91 meters).

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by The Times with reference to NATO intelligence data.

The newspaper notes that these figures emerged during a discussion of new arms supplies to Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Lloyd Austin, the U.S. Defense Secretary, said NATO is focused on providing equipment that will prove decisive on the battlefield," The Times writes.

