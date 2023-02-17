Russians slightly changed tactics in Donetsk direction, stopped attacking at night - Defense Forces

Russian troops changed their tactics in the Donetsk direction and reduced the number of night attacks.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has slightly changed its tactics in this direction and stopped attacking our positions at night. Over the past 2 days, the number of assaults in this direction ranges from 3 to 4. Instead, during the day, the enemy uses artillery very heavily. For instance, it was used 223 times in the Donetsk direction yesterday, and there were 16 assault attacks in the area of Vuhledar and Mariinka," he said and added that the occupants are actively using aviation.

According to Dmytrashkivsky, all attacks were repelled yesterday and throughout the night, no enemy advancement is observed there.

He added that the enemy is now restoring itself at night, replenishing its reserves.

"Will they continue? I think so, but their actions have changed significantly today. They don't have the capacities with which they started the assault and offensive in this direction. In my opinion, they need time to recover so that they can fully attack. I think it will be at least May-June, but the enemy will be constantly disturbing in this direction because they have such a specific task from their so-called president," Dmytrashkivsky summarized.

Read more: Unprecedented destruction of Russian potential in Donbas is underway, - Zelensky