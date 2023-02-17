Last week, Ukrainian marines destroyed 278 occupants, 14 armored vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 1 ammunition warehouse. INFOGRAPHICS
Naval units within the established groups continue to perform tasks to repel the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Navy.
"Over the past week, our troops managed to destroy: 278 occupants, 14 armored combat vehicles, 8 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 2 mortars, 13 vehicles, 1 air defense system, 2 special vehicles, 2 cruise missiles and 1 ammunition storage facility," the statement said.