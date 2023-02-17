Xi Jinping plans to address "peaceful speech" on anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping intends to hold a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to EP, this was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who said that he was told about it by China's chief diplomat Wang Yi.

They met on Thursday in Rome.

During the war, China walked a fine line, seeking to balance its ties with the West while supporting Moscow.

It generally refused to sell weapons to Russia and did not participate directly in the war, hoping to maintain access to the global market.

At the same time, however, China coordinates its actions with Russia at the diplomatic level and takes advantage of discounts on Russian oil.

Read more: Xi Jinping at a meeting with Medvedev repeated China’s support for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia