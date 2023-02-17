Air defense of Ukraine is currently stronger than ever - Zelensky

Ukraine’s air defense system is currently in better shape than ever before.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a press conference.

"The most important thing is that from the point of view of air defense, we are at a better level than ever. We can thank our partners. You see the percentage (missiles shot down. - Ed.) after each attack - sometimes it is 50-60, sometimes 80-85. I I don't know what can be more than when there was a blackout, 100 rockets or more," the head of state said.

"I am sure we were able to pass the most difficult stage, when there were not so many partners. We are stronger. And Russia was stronger then, but now it is not so powerful and they do not have such a number of forces," Zelensky added.

