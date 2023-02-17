Information about 10,000-strong enemy group on border of Sumy region does not correspond to reality, - RMA

No enemy strike group was detected on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region.

This was announced in Sumy RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The information about 10,000 Russian soldiers on the border with the city of Sumy is not true. As of today, according to the information of the military, no enemy strike group has been recorded on the border with the Sumy region," the message says.

Sumy RMA has already turned to law enforcement agencies to check the source of these data.

"According to the preliminary information, this is nothing but PSYOP", - noted in RMA.

