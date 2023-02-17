Zelensky is confident in reality of victory within year: "We can do it faster"

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that a quick victory for Ukraine with the liberation of all occupied territories is real.

He stated this in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will not make concessions during the de-occupation of territories occupied by Russia since 2014. "There is no alternative to ridding all, all cities of Ukraine of Russian occupation!" - he emphasized.

The president also stated that the real goal is to liberate Ukraine as soon as possible, "so that next year we meet in Munich for the first post-war security conference, under the condition of a free Ukraine, a free Europe, a free world." The next Munich Security Conference will be held in February 2024.

Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the priority now is the speed of providing aid to Ukraine, as Putin is "counting on the slowing down of aid and the division of world support," which could lead to "war fatigue" in the world.

Zelensky also warned that prolonging the war means greater destruction, primarily in the East of Ukraine.

"They are known to hit civilian houses every day so that people leave (from the frontline territories). We understand that after this war there will be nothing alive in Donbas - I am now talking about both people and infrastructure. But if we can keep up with our partners to make Ukraine more powerful, then we will de-occupy (these territories) earlier. If not, and the processes will be slowed down, then there is a risk of the destruction of the entire Donbas, but we will still de-occupy everything later," he explained.