There is no deep corruption in Ukraine, - Zelensky at Munich Security Conference. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the post-war Ukrainian society will not forgive corruption.

the head of the Deravzhya said this during the Munich Security Conference.

Addressing the participants of the event, Zelensky expressed his conviction that there is no deep corruption in Ukraine today.

"This war washed away a lot. Many people fled our country, to be honest. Many stayed with the occupiers of their own free will. And there is a lot of such information. Our post-war society will not forgive any corrupt steps, and therefore I am sure that we ( corruption. - Ed.) we will fight," the president said.

At the same time, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is undergoing reforms and has an anti-corruption system that is one of the most powerful in Europe.

"We have many institutions, the selection of an official for the anti-corruption body is being completed. And this system will work 100%. That is, despite the war, we are working. Although there are certain moments. Unfortunately, it was during all wars: someone is fighting, and someone uses war. But I am sure that we will overcome all this, because there is not much left of all this," he concluded.