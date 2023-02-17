Netherlands together with Germany and Denmark will transfer 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, plan to deliver almost 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The first tanks will be sent as soon as they are ready for combat.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

"The Netherlands, together with partners from Germany and Denmark, are preparing to hand over 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is really powerful support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the joint priority of Ukraine and its partners is to speed up the supply of this aid to Ukrainian soldiers as much as possible.

The head of state also thanked the Netherlands for the recent decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

He also said that he discussed with Rutte other needs of the Ukrainian army for "protection against Russian revanchism."