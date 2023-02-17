German Leopard will be in Ukraine until end of March, - Pistorius

German Leopard tanks will arrive in Ukraine in the last week of March at the latest.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this to journalists in Munich, where a security conference is underway, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"German Leopard tanks will arrive in Ukraine in the last week of March at the latest," Pistorius said.

When asked whether these tanks will change the situation around Bakhmut, he could not answer, noting that "it will depend on the strategy of the Armed Forces."

See more: There is no deep corruption in Ukraine, - Zelensky at Munich Security Conference. VIDEO

"The first tanks will arrive very soon," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a discussion at the Munich Security Conference. He added that the training of the Ukrainian military is already in full swing.

In general, Scholz described the situation with the tank coalition as "a very difficult case." Germany is actively working to ensure that all countries that promised to hand over tanks do so. Germany transfers very modern tanks, the chancellor stressed, but other countries can transfer older models.

All this aid "will have a specific military effect", the head of the government is convinced.