In Luxembourg, company was created that purchases shells for Grad anti-aircraft missile system and transfers them to Ukraine, - NYT

After the Russian invasion, a special company was created in Luxembourg, which is engaged in the purchase of shells for the "Grad" MLRS and transfers them to Ukraine.

The article notes that the Luxembourg Armed Forces consist of fewer than 1,000 soldiers, one cargo plane, two helicopters shared with the police and fewer than 200 trucks. The country was sending Ukraine 102 anti-tank missiles and 20,000 rounds of machine gun ammunition from its arsenal, which was as much weaponry as Luxembourg could afford.

"That's why Luxembourg, a country of 645,000 people, decided to use its considerable wealth to try to buy arms for Ukraine on the open market, and last spring signed a multimillion-dollar contract to supply 6,000 Soviet-era missiles," the article says.

The NYT reports that after the Russian invasion, Luxembourg, determined to contribute more, created a two-man team of its own arms dealers. They intended to explore the commercial arms markets in Europe and the United States.

"We are so small, we don't have a big army and therefore a limited supply, and we wanted to help Ukraine from the beginning," said Luxembourg Defense Minister Francois Bausch.

In the end, Luxembourg had to settle for 600 Grad surface-to-air missiles, one-tenth of the original target, and hand them over to Ukraine. According to Bausch, he managed to supply or contract about $94 million worth of weapons and other military aid to Ukraine from manufacturers in Great Britain, France, Poland and the Netherlands, which is about 16% of the country's defense budget.

Luxembourg arms dealers quickly concluded a contract with a Czech manufacturer for the purchase of Soviet and NATO caliber ammunition. They should be delivered already this spring. The manufacturer, whose name the dealers asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, also sold them 12,500 RPG-7 anti-tank grenades.