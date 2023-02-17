Parliament of Finland will vote on joining NATO without waiting for decision of Turkey and Hungary

On February 28, the Parliament of Finland is scheduled to vote on the application for joining NATO

This was stated at a press conference by the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Yussi Galla-Aho, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

Finland's parliament decided to vote for the country's accession to NATO without waiting for its application to be approved by Turkey and Hungary, so that when all countries ratify Finland's application, all other formalities have already been completed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, said that if the procedures are carried out in advance, after ratification by all countries, "accession to NATO will last a few hours at most."

We remind you that on June 28, 2022, at the NATO summit in Madrid, the Alliance invited Sweden and Finland to become its members. According to the statute, the invitations must be ratified by the parliaments of all 30 member countries of the Alliance. Hungary and Turkey remain the only NATO members that have not yet supported the applications of Finland and Sweden.

On February 7, 2023, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, said that he considers it fundamentally important that Finland joins NATO together with Sweden.