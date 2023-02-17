Ukraine in UN Security Council: Putin proved that it is impossible to negotiate with him

The actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin have shown that it is impossible to negotiate with him.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, at a meeting of the Security Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It's time to admit the truth. The truth is that Putin has proven once and for all that it is impossible to negotiate with him. Russia's consistent undermining of the Minsk agreements and their final destruction make this absolutely obvious," said the Ukrainian diplomat- "And Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion became the "aspen peg" that this vampire suicidally drove into himself.

Kislytsia called on the "healthy forces in Russia, if there are any," to come to their senses and force Putin to comply with the demands of the UN General Assembly regarding the immediate cessation of the use of force and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"The dictator must surrender and go into the past," he added.

Kyslytsia recalled that the entire history of the Minsk agreements, starting with the signing of the first documents in September 2014, was a long list of violations and Moscow's disregard of its own obligations.

In particular, the clause of the Minsk Memorandum dated September 19, 2014, stipulates that "all foreign military formations and military equipment, as well as fighters and mercenaries, must leave the territory of Ukraine under OSCE monitoring." However, Russia never fulfilled this demand, Kislytsia noted.

"Russia violated the agreements almost immediately after they were signed, and all these violations paved the way for Putin's final decision to invade Ukraine," the post-predator added.

He cited the words of Vladyslav Surkov, Putin's assistant at the time of the signing of the Minsk agreements, who admitted that while working on them, he proceeded from the understanding that they should not be implemented.

We remind you that on February 17, Russia convened the UN Security Council to voice false narratives about Ukraine's alleged non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, thus trying to justify its aggression.