Putin must answer for crime of aggression, otherwise history will repeat itself - Prime Minister of Estonia, Kallas

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called for criminal consequences for the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin due to the invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin must be brought to justice for the crime of aggression, otherwise history will repeat itself," Kallas said, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

Callas noted that the International Criminal Court in The Hague can try Putin for war crimes, but not for aggression against Ukraine. A separate court is needed for this.

The actions of the International Criminal Court against Putin are currently impossible, in particular, because neither Russia nor Ukraine are contracting parties to the Rome Statute, which is the legal basis of this court.

"The message itself is important: you will not get away with it. You will be responsible. If aggressors or potential aggressors anywhere in the world realize that nothing will happen to you if you do this, then this is a serious problem for the security of the whole world - not only in Europe," she said.