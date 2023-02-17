US does not dictate to its partners what weapons to transfer to Ukraine, - White House

The US administration never tells its partners what weapons should be transferred to Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We never dictated to our partners what to transfer to Ukraine and did not indicate when it should be done," said a representative of the Biden administration, answering a question at a briefing about how Washington feels about the idea of transferring Polish MIG-29s to Ukraine.

In addition, Kirby emphasized that the United States is not currently training Ukrainian pilots on American combat aircraft. "The training is not conducted because there is no decision on the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine," he explained.

