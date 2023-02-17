Poland will consider the issue of providing MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, - Duda

Poland will consider the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

As the President of Poland noted, if you look at the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 aircraft without emotion, pilot training is a "long-term process." "The training of Ukrainian pilots requires long months of training, there is no doubt about that," Duda emphasized.

Instead, if MiG-29 planes or, for example, Su planes are provided to Kyiv, then Ukrainian pilots are "ready to fly them almost immediately."

"In fact, they could just fly home on them right away. Therefore, without a doubt, if MiG-29 aircraft are transferred, they will be able to immediately strengthen the defense of Ukraine, and this is very important. Of course, very few NATO countries have MiG aircraft. We still have several such planes, and we will consider this issue," the Polish president emphasized.

According to him, there is a "problem" in the issue of Poland's provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, since there are simply not enough of them in Poland, taking into account the scale and overall potential of the country. He reminded that Poland is currently waiting for F-35 and FA-50 aircraft, purchased, respectively, from the USA and South Korea.

"This is a difficult moment for us because we ourselves are waiting for the planes. Of course, if a broad aviation coalition is created among NATO countries, we will certainly join it as well. But we have to discuss the decision according to which formula this will happen with our allies," Duda summed up.

