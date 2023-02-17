Blinken met with Sandu: concerned about Russia’s attempts to destabilize Moldova

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that the US is "deeply concerned" by Russia’s efforts to destabilize the government of Moldova.

He said this at a meeting with the President of Moldova Maya Sandu on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference,Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda"

"We are deeply concerned about some of the plots we are seeing from Russia to destabilize the government," Blinken said.

"We strongly support Moldova in matters of its security, independence, territorial integrity, and very important reform efforts made by the president and the government," he added.

Sandu called 2022 "an incredibly difficult year for Moldova" and thanked the US for its support in overcoming numerous challenges, including in energy, economy, and security.