Russia continues descent of water from Kakhovka Reservoir: drop of another 1.83 m will lead to disaster, - Ecology Minestry. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine calls on international partners to force Russia to repair and close the locks of the Kakhovka HPP dam or allow Ukrainian specialists to do it safely

This was emphasized by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, during a joint briefing with the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginia Sinkavichyus, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation with Russia's terrorist actions at the Kakhovka Reservoir should be brought to the international political level. Ukraine loses thousands of cubic meters of Dnipro water every day due to the actions of the occupiers.

"This can have colossal consequences. If the normal water level in the reservoir is 16 meters, then today we already have a level of 13.83 meters. This can lead to the fact that more than a million Ukrainians will be left without drinking water. A drop in the water level below the 12-meter mark would mean an ecological disaster, as we would simply lose a lot of biodiversities. This is a very serious challenge and I am sure that only with the help of our international partners we will be able to resolve this issue," Ruslan Strelets emphasized.

The minister also called such actions by Russia another attempt at nuclear terrorism, because a decrease in the water level in the Kakhov reservoir would mean the failure of the cooling systems of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginius Sinkavičius, today it is really important to inform the international community about the possible consequences of such a situation:

"We will raise this issue at the highest level, at the level of the UN. After all, such actions are evidence of another act of terrorism against people and their basic needs, which must be recorded," the European Commissioner said.