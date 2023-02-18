"Great" Russian offensive is advancing "by meters, not kilometers", - Wallace

Despite fears that the Russian Federation may launch a powerful attack on the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, there is no evidence of a large concentration of Russian forces similar to the one on February 24, 2022.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, quoted by the Financial Times newspaper.

According to the British defense minister, Russia's biggest achievement so far is a series of test attacks along the front line involving mobilized forces, which have resulted in very high casualties.

"To date, there is no confirmation of a significant, major Russian offensive. What we have seen is an advance on the fronts at the cost of thousands of lives," Wallace said.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that the Russian army does not show a desire to abandon the "meat grinder" tactics and is trying with all its might to continue the offensive. According to him, Russia's "big" offensive is advancing "by meters, not kilometers."

Wallace also said that Ukraine's Western allies are "more determined than ever" to help it repel the Russian invaders.

However, he added, the delivery of fighter jets, which Kyiv insists on, is still a long way off.

