Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 142,270 people (+1,010 per day), 3,303 tanks, 2,326 artillery systems, 6,533 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 18, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 142,270 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 18/02/23 are approximately:

personnel - about 142,270 (+1,010) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3303 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6533 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 2326 (+4) units,

MLRS- 469 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 243 (+2) units,

aircraft - 298 (+0) units,

helicopters - 287 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2016 (+3),

cruise missiles - 871 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5196 (+9) units,

special equipment - 223 (+2).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.