Governor Starovoyt reported on shelling of Kursk region: Five flights arrived, power supply was disrupted, gas distribution station was damaged

The morning of Saturday, February 18, in the Russian Federation began with the shelling of the border of the Kursk region.

The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Saturday morning began with another shelling of the border areas of the Kursk region from the territory of Ukraine. Five airstrikes were recorded in the area of the village of Gornal in the Suzhan district," he notes.

Starovoyt assures that there were no casualties or damage.

"Two shells each fell on the outskirts of the village of Elizavetivka and near the substation of the village of Popovo-Lezhachi, Glushkiv district. There were no casualties. However, as a result of the shelling, the electricity supply to the village of Krasnozhovtneve and the village of Volfino was disrupted. A gas distribution station was damaged in Elizavetivka. Emergency crews have started urgent repairs," the Russian official adds.

