Prime Minister of Finland Marin: "War would not have happened if we had reacted more sharply to seizure of Crimea"

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin called the world’s insufficiently strong reaction to the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 a big mistake.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Let's look at what happened in 2014. We then made a huge mistake by not reacting more strongly to the Russian invasion of Crimea. I think the war would not have happened if we had reacted more sharply to the seizure of Crimea," she said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

