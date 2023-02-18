Putin does not plan peace. He plans more war, - Stoltenberg

During his speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to call on partners to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons to defeat Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"We must give Ukraine what it needs to win and establish itself as a sovereign, independent state in Europe," reads the text of Stoltenberg's speech at the conference, the content of which was seen by AFP.

He also warned that the Russian invasion exposed the dangers of Europe's over-dependence on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson: "We must not repeat the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes."

"Putin is not planning peace. He is planning more war," the speech also said.