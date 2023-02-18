Morawiecki: Ukraine should not be buffer zone. Its place is in EU and NATO

Poland cannot agree to Ukraine being a buffer zone, long-term peace in Europe requires Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this during the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Moravetsky noted that he noticed how many politicians in Western Europe say that Russia should not win the war, and Ukraine should not lose it.

"We are trying to change this narrative to another one: Russia should lose the war, and Ukraine should win it," he said.

According to him, it is not about a small semantic difference, but a fundamental difference in approaches to what is happening on Poland's eastern border.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, the world should prepare for the long-term containment of Russia.

"We also cannot agree that Ukraine is a buffer zone. If we want to ensure long-term peace in Europe, long-term security, then Ukraine must be integrated with the free world - with the EU and NATO," Morawiecki said.

According to him, in order for this to happen, it is necessary to change the attitude and support Ukraine until it wins the war and Russia loses it.