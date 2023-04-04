Most of Kyiv region has already been demined, State Emergency Service

The main part of the territory of the Kyiv region has been cleared of explosive objects.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Pyrotechnic Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Lt. Col. Denis Trachuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There are still some cases when people discover ammunition, and we respond promptly to it. Also, people return to their homes and turn to us so that we can examine them for munitions. But in general, most of the territory of Kyiv region has already been cleared," said Trachuk.

Answering the question about how much a sapper can clear the territory of explosive objects in a day, the representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that it depends on the contamination of the territory with mines and metals, because the rescuers use metal detectors in their work.

"And when we detect a signal, we have to work with it for a certain time. That is, we cannot miss signals, as we can miss a mine. In general, there are areas where it is clean and work goes faster, and there are areas where it is necessary stop every centimeter," Tkachuk explained.

