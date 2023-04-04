UN: Complete demining of Ukraine will cost 35.7 million dollars

According to the estimates of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), demining works on the territory of Ukraine will cost 35.7 million dollars.

This was stated by the permanent representative of the UNDP in Ukraine, Jako Silje, during the opening of the exhibition "War through the eyes of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This work will cost Ukraine, according to estimates, 35.7 million dollars. Therefore, I want to express my gratitude and acknowledge the efforts of our partners who contribute to this work, including countries such as Japan, Denmark, Croatia, Great Britain, France and many others ", Silje noted.

