Shmyhal: funds from IMF tranche will go to pensions and salaries for teachers and doctors

Funds from the International Monetary Fund will be used to finance priority expenses, including pensions, social benefits, teachers’ and doctors’ salaries.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Uryad online Telegram channel.

"The IMF has approved a financing program for Ukraine for $15.6 billion. Yesterday, the first tranche of $2.7 billion has already arrived in the state budget. We will immediately direct these funds to finance priority expenses, in particular pensions, social benefits, teachers' and doctors' salaries," he noted Shmyhal

It will be recalled that on Friday, March 31, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a new four-year program of expanded financing for Ukraine in the amount of about $15.6 billion. The first tranche in the amount of $2.7 billion has already reached the state budget.

Read more: IMF has completed negotiations with Ukraine. In coming days will announce program worth 15.6 billion dollars, - FT