During April 4, Defense Forces repelled more than 45 enemy attacks. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at epicenter of hostilities, General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on April 4, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 28 air strikes, in particular, used 17 Shahed-136 type UAVs. 14 of them were destroyed by our defenders. The enemy also launched 7 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There are casualties and wounded among the civilian population.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the Russian invaders will continue to use terror tactics.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions - more than 45 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Read more: Occupiers will not have enough logistics for offensive actions along entire front line, - Defense Forces

The Russian Federation will continue to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus, and its military infrastructure.

The presence of enemy units in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions is maintained.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Bachivsk, Volfyne, and Zapsillia of the Sumy region, as well as the settlements of Veterinarne, Strelecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Rublene, and Dvorichanske in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kamianka and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Krokhmalne of the Luhansk region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Kreminnaya. Makiivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Ivanivka, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut - during the day, our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks.

At the same time, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka district of the Donetsk region. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Kleban-Byk and Novodmytrivka were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions

in the districts of Novokalynove, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka, he was not successful. At the same time, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

Read more: UN: Complete demining of Ukraine will cost 35.7 million dollars

The enemy continues to build up its defensive capabilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Shelled Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Antonivka, Veletenske, as well as the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population, appropriating the private homes of civilians of Ukraine. For example, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the so-called occupation "authority" uses representatives of communal services to settle servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in apartments and houses temporarily left by citizens of Ukraine. Such actions take place under the guise of preventive checks of counter indicators by communal services.

Also, cases of civilians being taken to an unknown destination without any explanation after random checks of mobile phones have become more frequent.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 7 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare station.