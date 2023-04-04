Additional ammunition for Patriot and HIMARS, - US announced new $2.6 billion aid package for Ukraine

The United States of America (USA) provides another package of military aid to Ukraine.

"Today, the US Department of Defense announced critical new security assistance to Ukraine. This includes the President's authorization of security assistance with the provision of more ammunition for the US-provided HIMARS air defense systems, air defense interceptors and artillery shells that Ukraine uses for its defense. .. in the amount of up to 500 million dollars," the message says.

The package includes:

- Additional ammunition for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems;

- Additional ammunition for highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

- 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;

- 120-mm mortar mines;

- 120-mm and 105-mm tank ammunition;

- 25-mm ammunition;

- missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW), launched in a tube;

- approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 ammunition;

- 11 tactical vehicles for equipment evacuation;

- 61 heavy fuel tanks;

- 10 trucks and 10 trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

- testing and diagnostic equipment to support maintenance and repair of cars;

spare parts and other field equipment.

In addition, the Pentagon announced the provision of a significant package of air defense equipment, as well as artillery and tank munitions, mortar systems, missiles and anti-tank systems, with funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the amount of $2.1 billion.

As part of USAI, the Ministry of Defense will provide Ukraine with:

- additional ammunition for the National Prospective Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems (NASAMS);

- nine 30-mm guns to counter unmanned aerial systems;

- 10 mobile missile systems with c-UAS laser guidance;

- 3 air surveillance radars;

- 30-mm and 23-mm anti-aircraft ammunition;

- 130-mm and 122-mm artillery shells;

- 122-mm rockets "HAIL";

- rocket launchers and ammunition;

- 120-mm and 81-mm mortar systems;

- 120-mm, 81-mm and 60-mm mortars;

- 120-mm tank ammunition;

- Javelin anti-tank systems;

- anti-tank missiles;

- low-speed aviation ammunition;

- approximately 3,600 small arms and over 23 million rounds of small arms;

- seven tactical vehicles for equipment recovery;

- eight heavy fuel tankers and 105 trailers with fuel;

- armored bridge systems;

- four vehicles of material and technical support;

- trucks and ten trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

- secure communication equipment;

- SATCOM terminals and services;

- financing of training, maintenance and support

"Unlike a presidential authorization, USAI is the agency by which the United States procures military equipment from industry, rather than supplying those resources that are withdrawn from DoD stockpiles.

The announcement of this USAI package marks the beginning of the contracting process to provide additional capabilities to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance needs," the statement emphasized.