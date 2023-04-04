NATO is debating whether it is better to limit itself to security guarantees for Ukraine instead of membership, - WSJ

Ukraine’s membership in NATO is not on the agenda. The Alliance is thinking about how to demonstrate support for Kyiv without making specific promises.

This is stated in the material of The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

The publication notes that the AFU is the only army in Europe that not only successfully resists full-scale aggression, but also inflicts serious defeats on the enemy. In Kyiv, they believe that this gives Ukraine the right to NATO membership. Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of NATO are likely to increase even more in case of the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, which, as experts predict, should take place in the spring. NATO leaders are expected to face intense pressure from President Zelensky to join at the summit in July.

Sources of the publication say that there are no NATO actions aimed at accepting Ukraine. First of all, because Ukraine is at war with Russia. That is, if Ukraine were to gain membership just now, it would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and Russia, which NATO is diligently avoiding.

"With Ukraine's membership off the NATO agenda, leaders are debating what consolation prize to offer to show support and encouragement without over-promising on the one hand, and on the other hand preventing Russian propaganda from presenting it, as a victory. Whatever package is adopted at the summit in Vilnius, it will form the basis of NATO's relations with Kyiv for months or years," the newspaper writes.

According to unnamed sources, the debate within NATO is focused on whether Ukraine should be given clear and reliable security guarantees or better limited to vague ones; and on whether it is worth concentrating on the formation of long-term political ties.

The publication adds that Poland, Lithuania and Estonia are in favor of reliable guarantees and a clear program for Ukraine's accession to NATO, while the USA, Germany and France believe that it is better to focus on the problems here and now, such as the provision of weapons and money.

We will remind you that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the main condition for Ukraine's accession to NATO is victory in the war.