Situation is difficult but controlled, - Zaluzhnyi told Milley about situation at frontline

Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Zaluzhnyi Telegram channel.

"Spoke about the situation on the front line. The situation is difficult but under control. Special attention was paid to the supply of weapons and ammunition. We emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense system. We discussed the future steps of the Armed Forces to de-occupy the territory of our country," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The parties agreed to continue active cooperation. Zaluzhnyi expressed gratitude for the consistent support of Ukraine.

