Ukraine is able to prevent war expansion, - Zelenskyy addresses US governors

On Tuesday, April 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed American governors. He emphasized that Ukraine is capable of preventing war from expanding, but that military support from its partners is essential.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in President's Telegram channel.

"Ukraine is capable of preventing the expansion of the war. It is able to defeat Russia on our land. I said this during an address to the US governors," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that "the enemy of freedom must lose quickly and surely where it came with a criminal and unprovoked aggressive war."

"That is why we are asking for support from the United States, for weapons and for finance. If Ukraine stands, your world, your allies and partners will stand," the President added.

According to him, it is with Ukraine that America can protect its values, which coincide with ours.

"The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians are making sure that Americans do not have to fight. Together we are gaining new strength for our countries. And I am sure we will always be successful," Zelenskyy added.

