Former US President Trump arrested

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan District Attorney’s office in lower Manhattan, where he was arrested and is in police custody ahead of his upcoming arraignment.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was informed by CNN.

It is expected that Trump will be fingerprinted during his arrest, although it is not yet known whether his mugshot will be taken. He will then be taken to a courtroom where he is to be charged.

It is expected that Trump will not be handcuffed after his arrest, as he will remain under the constant protection of law enforcement.

