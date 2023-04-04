Preparing for liberation of occupied territories - Zelenskyy thanks US for military aid package

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked people and President of United States for military aid package.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Twitter.

The statement reads: "We are grateful to the United States for a new large-scale defense assistance package to Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion. We expect ammunition for HIMARS, missiles for air defense systems, artillery shells, and other important equipment. We are preparing to liberate the occupied territories. We appreciate the unwavering support of the US President and the entire American people."

Read more: Additional ammunition for Patriot and HIMARS, - US announced new $2.6 billion aid package for Ukraine