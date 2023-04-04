Russia has no place in UN Security Council - US Ambassador to UN

Russia should not be a member of UN Security Council at all, but they are a permanent member, and United States cannot change that.

This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "Voice Of America".

Commenting on Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council, Greenfield said: "Russia has no business being on the Security Council at all, but it is a permanent member and we cannot change that."

"This month we intend to engage with Russia on a number of important issues on the Security Council agenda," she added, "It's not just Ukraine. We expect Russia to look for opportunities to spread their disinformation, especially when their foreign minister Lavrov is here."

"There are no plans for contact with him at this time," Greenfield added.

