Russian occupants continue to rob civilians, appropriating private property in Luhansk region - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information on illegal activities of Russian occupants in Luhansk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook page.

The report states: "peaceful citizens of Ukraine. Thus, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the so-called occupation "authorities" use representatives of public utilities to settle servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in apartments and houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens. Such actions are carried out under the guise of preventive checks of meter readings by utilities.

Also, cases of civilians being taken away to an unknown destination without any explanation after random checks of mobile phones have become more frequent."

