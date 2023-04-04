64% of Germans oppose supplying Ukraine with modern fighter jets - poll

Most Germans oppose supplying modern fighter jets to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of the Trendbarometer survey, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to DW.

64 percent of respondents said that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) should not supply Ukraine with such fighter jets. Only 28 percent were in favor. The remaining respondents - 8 percent - answered "I don't know" or did not want to answer.

Respondents were also divided in their attitudes toward increasing military aid to Ukraine. 49 percent believe such plans are wrong, while 47 percent support them.

It is noteworthy that there are significant differences in attitudes towards this issue between East and West Germany: while in the west of the country 51 percent are in favor of increasing military aid and 45 percent are against it, in the east 72 percent are against these plans and only 24 percent are in favor.

The largest share of supporters of increasing military aid to Kyiv is among voters of the Union 90/Greens party (78 percent), while the largest share of opponents is among voters of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (91 percent).