Zelenskyy invited to July NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to CNN.

On Tuesday, April 4, in Brussels, following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, Stoltenberg said that a strong and independent Ukraine is essential for the stability of the Alliance.

"We look forward to meeting President Zelenskyy at our summit in Vilnius in July," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that Ukraine will join the North Atlantic Alliance after victory in the war started by Russia.

